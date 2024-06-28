Godrej Properties Secures 11-Acre Lease in Pune for Rs 1,800 Crore Project
Real estate giant Godrej Properties has acquired leasehold rights for an 11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune. The development will include group housing and high-street retail with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore. The project spans about 2.2 million square feet.
Real estate giant Godrej Properties announced on Friday that it has secured leasehold rights for an 11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune. The project aims to generate an estimated revenue of Rs 1,800 crore.
According to regulatory filings, the development will primarily consist of group housing and high-street retail, utilizing around 2.2 million square feet of developable land.
Godrej Properties continues to be a leading player in the Indian real estate market with this strategic acquisition.
