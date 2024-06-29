Tragic Firecracker Factory Explosion Claims Four Lives
Four workers died and one person was injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit. The incident is suspected to be caused by mishandling chemical ingredients used in the production of firecrackers. Buildings at the site also suffered considerable damage.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident that stunned the local community, a devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit claimed the lives of four workers on Saturday. According to the police, mishandling of chemical ingredients used in firecracker production is suspected to be the cause of the deadly blast.
A senior district police official revealed that the explosion instantly killed the workers, and another individual in the vicinity sustained injuries. The blast also led to significant damage to the manufacturing unit's buildings, particularly in rooms designated for specific tasks.
While an investigation is underway, this incident underscores the critical importance of stringent safety measures in firecracker manufacturing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
