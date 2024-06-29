Pollution Scandal: Private Company Pollutes Periyar River, Faces Legal Action

A private company near Kochi finds itself at the center of a pollution scandal that has sparked intense local and environmental protests. The company stands accused of discharging chemical effluents into the Periyar River, leading to the mass death of fish.

The state Pollution Control Board (PCB) has taken action by issuing a notice to the firm, detected during recent patrols. Sources confirm that the institution is one of several companies situated on the river's banks.

Police, supported by the PCB, have adopted a stringent stance following a formal complaint from Shabeer, an environmental activist. The charges involve IPC Sections 269 and 277, which pertain to negligent acts likely to spread infection and fouling public water sources, respectively.

The situation escalated when the river's color turned black earlier in the week, prompting further investigation. The Kerala government, facing significant pressure from residents and opposition parties, has convened meetings to establish both long and short-term measures to address the pollution problem and prevent future incidents.

