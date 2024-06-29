Left Menu

Deadly Landslides in Nepal: Monsoon Tragedy Unfolds Amid Heavy Rainfall

At least nine people, including an entire family, perished in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's mountainous regions. The tragic incidents occurred in three separate areas approximately 250 kilometers west of Kathmandu. The monsoon season, causing frequent landslides, began earlier this month and continues to wreak havoc.

  • Nepal

At least nine people, including an entire family, perished in landslides triggered by intense rainfall in Nepal's mountainous regions. Authorities confirmed the tragic incidents occurred in three different areas, roughly 250 kilometers (156 miles) west of Kathmandu.

The National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority reported that five members of one family were killed when a landslide buried their house while they slept in Malika village, Gulmi district. The victims comprised a couple, their daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren, including an 8-month-old girl.

Two additional fatalities were recorded in the neighboring Baglung district, with two more deaths in Syangja district. Nepal's monsoon season, which began earlier this month, is notorious for triggering landslides in the predominantly mountainous terrain, leading to fatalities and damage until September.

