IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across India: A Meteorological Update

The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the next five days. Key areas include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and more. Cyclonic circulations and low-pressure systems are responsible for this weather pattern.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts significant rainfall across various regions of India, including both the northwest and northeast, in the coming days. Starting June 29 through July 3, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to impact states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

A low-pressure system hovering over the Bay of Bengal's northwest sector, along with cyclonic circulations in northeastern Rajasthan and east Uttar Pradesh, is contributing to the adverse weather conditions. Moreover, an east-west trough extending from northwest Uttar Pradesh to the low-pressure area exacerbates the situation.

Other affected regions include Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, as well as northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. The southwest monsoon is advancing into more areas, improving prospects for upcoming rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

