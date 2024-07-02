Delhi Government Issues Crucial Flood Control Order Amid Lessons From Last Year
The Delhi government has issued this year's Flood Control Order. After significant rainfall caused waterlogging and fatalities, authorities set up a Central Flood Control Room to provide warnings and coordinate relief efforts. Multiple departments will collaborate in monitoring and managing the flood situation until mid-October, based on lessons learned from last year's floods.
In a significant move following last year's devastating floods, the Delhi government has issued the Flood Control Order for this year. This announcement comes days after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena criticized the delay.
According to the newly released order, a Central Flood Control Room has been established to remain operational until October 15, or until the monsoon withdraws. The room will disseminate flood warnings, situation reports, and evacuation directions to top officials, ensuring a coordinated response.
The government has also set up regional posts at 16 key locations along major drainage systems and rivers. These posts, alongside control rooms managed by various municipal bodies, will monitor and manage any potential flood scenario.
