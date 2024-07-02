Delhi Government Issues Crucial Flood Control Order Amid Lessons From Last Year

In a significant move following last year's devastating floods, the Delhi government has issued the Flood Control Order for this year. This announcement comes days after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena criticized the delay.

According to the newly released order, a Central Flood Control Room has been established to remain operational until October 15, or until the monsoon withdraws. The room will disseminate flood warnings, situation reports, and evacuation directions to top officials, ensuring a coordinated response.

The government has also set up regional posts at 16 key locations along major drainage systems and rivers. These posts, alongside control rooms managed by various municipal bodies, will monitor and manage any potential flood scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)