Dooars Deluge: Incessant Rains Breach Leesh River Embankment

Continuous rainfall has severely damaged the embankment of the Leesh River, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas of the Dooars region in north Bengal, officials reported on Tuesday.

Farmlands and multiple houses in the Bagrakot village were submerged due to the heavy downpours. The administration quickly launched rescue operations and provided food for the stranded residents.

Local residents accused the administration of a delayed response but were later assured that the embankment's repairs would commence immediately. Trinamool Congress MLA Bulu Chik Baraik, accompanied by block development and sub-divisional officers, visited the flood-hit areas to assess the damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)