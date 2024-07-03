Left Menu

Floods in Kaziranga: 11 Animals Drowned, 65 Rescued

Flooding in Kaziranga National Park, Assam, has led to the drowning of 11 animals and the rescue of 65 others. Despite the inundation of 173 camps, timely efforts from forest personnel and government directions aim to minimize wildlife harm.

Updated: 03-07-2024 17:18 IST
Eleven animals, primarily hog deer, have tragically drowned while 65 others have been successfully rescued from the floodwaters in Kaziranga National Park. This was confirmed by an official on Wednesday.

In the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 233 forest department camps are operational, with 173 inundated by the floodwaters, marking an increase from 167 the previous day. The Agoratoli range has seen flooding in 24 out of its 34 camps.

Amid the mounting crisis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reviewed the situation, directing authorities to take necessary precautions, including regulating traffic on NH 715 to safeguard wildlife. Experts highlight that such floods are crucial to the park's ecosystem, aiding in the rejuvenation of grasslands and the removal of aquatic weeds.

