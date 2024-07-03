Floods in Kaziranga: 11 Animals Drowned, 65 Rescued

Eleven animals, primarily hog deer, have tragically drowned while 65 others have been successfully rescued from the floodwaters in Kaziranga National Park. This was confirmed by an official on Wednesday.

In the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 233 forest department camps are operational, with 173 inundated by the floodwaters, marking an increase from 167 the previous day. The Agoratoli range has seen flooding in 24 out of its 34 camps.

Amid the mounting crisis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reviewed the situation, directing authorities to take necessary precautions, including regulating traffic on NH 715 to safeguard wildlife. Experts highlight that such floods are crucial to the park's ecosystem, aiding in the rejuvenation of grasslands and the removal of aquatic weeds.

