Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Puts 3 Million Children at Risk in Caribbean

While extreme weather events endanger the lives of the most vulnerable children and families, UNICEF supports emergency preparedness efforts throughout the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panama City | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:54 IST
Hurricane Beryl Puts 3 Million Children at Risk in Caribbean
“Investing in national capacities to prepare for and respond to climate-related emergencies and provide essential services for children is critical,” added Karin Hulshof. Image Credit:

The first major hurricane of the year, Hurricane Beryl, made landfall in the southeast Caribbean on Monday, 1 July, causing widespread damage. UNICEF estimates that the winds, torrential rains, and flash flooding from Hurricane Beryl could put at least 3 million children in the Caribbean at risk.

Hurricane Beryl swept through Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and Saint Lucia, bringing with it high winds, storm surges, and heavy rain that have damaged safe spaces for children, including homes and schools.

“As Hurricane Beryl continues its path through the Caribbean Sea, all efforts must be made to prevent loss of life and keep children safe,” said Karin Hulshof, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. “Our teams across the Caribbean are ready to support national efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to families in need.”

While extreme weather events endanger the lives of the most vulnerable children and families, UNICEF supports emergency preparedness efforts throughout the region.

“Investing in national capacities to prepare for and respond to climate-related emergencies and provide essential services for children is critical,” added Karin Hulshof.

UNICEF and its partners have pre-positioned life-saving supplies in several countries in the Caribbean Basin, including medical kits, educational kits, essential water supplies, sanitation and hygiene materials (such as water tanks, large bottles, and water purification tablets), and key equipment such as high-quality tents, which will be deployed as needed.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the second most disaster-prone region in the world. In the Caribbean alone, 1.9 million people, including half a million children and adolescents, are affected by disasters each year. Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean are particularly vulnerable to climate shocks due to their small size and extreme exposure to natural hazards, exacerbated by climate change effects.

This year, UNICEF has requested US$12.4 million to prepare for and respond to emergencies in Latin America and the Caribbean, including in countries in the Caribbean Basin.

 

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024