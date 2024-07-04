Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Transforming UP's Urban Landscape

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the Urban Development Department, emphasizing rehabilitation of slums, resolving parking issues, addressing illegal taxi stands, and upgrading cities to Smart Cities. He directed officials to ensure better urban planning, including multi-level parking and replacing advertising hoardings with LED displays.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the progress of various urban development projects in a high-level meeting with officials.

Highlighting the importance of slum rehabilitation, Adityanath instructed officials to identify and develop multi-storey complexes with essential amenities in every municipal corporation for the residents of slums.

The chief minister also stressed on resolving burgeoning parking issues, controlling illegal taxi stands, and replacing traditional hoardings with LED displays to enhance the urban aesthetic. He further emphasized upgrading 17 cities to Smart Cities, ensuring timely and quality completion of these projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

