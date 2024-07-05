Archaeologists Unearth Pristine Hermes Statue in Ancient Roman Sewer

In a remarkable archaeological find, Bulgarian experts have unearthed a well-preserved marble statue of the Greek god Hermes. The statue was hidden in an ancient Roman sewer in Heraclea Sintica, a historic city close to the Greek border.

Lead archaeologist Lyudmil Vagalinski revealed that the 6.8-foot tall figure, dating to around A.D. 388, survived in such good condition due to its careful placement and burial following a devastating earthquake. Despite some fractures on its hands, the Hermes statue remains in impressive condition.

This site, founded by Macedonian king Philip II, harbored a rich history, including efforts to preserve the statue even after the adoption of Christianity. The excavation sheds new light on the cultural interplay and resilience of ancient civilizations.