Left Menu

Archaeologists Unearth Pristine Hermes Statue in Ancient Roman Sewer

Bulgarian archaeologists discovered a well-preserved, marble statue of the Greek god Hermes in an ancient Roman sewer at Heraclea Sintica. The statue, which dates back to ancient times and was carefully preserved after an earthquake in A.D. 388, remains in excellent condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:43 IST
Archaeologists Unearth Pristine Hermes Statue in Ancient Roman Sewer
AI Generated Representative Image

In a remarkable archaeological find, Bulgarian experts have unearthed a well-preserved marble statue of the Greek god Hermes. The statue was hidden in an ancient Roman sewer in Heraclea Sintica, a historic city close to the Greek border.

Lead archaeologist Lyudmil Vagalinski revealed that the 6.8-foot tall figure, dating to around A.D. 388, survived in such good condition due to its careful placement and burial following a devastating earthquake. Despite some fractures on its hands, the Hermes statue remains in impressive condition.

This site, founded by Macedonian king Philip II, harbored a rich history, including efforts to preserve the statue even after the adoption of Christianity. The excavation sheds new light on the cultural interplay and resilience of ancient civilizations.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024