Beryl's Path of Destruction: From Record-Breaking Hurricane to Deadly Storm Surge

Tropical Storm Beryl, once a formidable Category 5 hurricane, is making its way towards Texas, expected to arrive by late Sunday. After its powerful winds and torrential rains largely spared Mexico's prominent beach destinations, the storm left a path of ruin across the Caribbean earlier this week.

Mexico's civil protection chief, Laura Velazquez, confirmed no casualties in Mexico, even as Beryl swept the Yucatan Peninsula. Despite reduced wind speeds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center maintained warnings of perilous storm surges in the region.

As relief settled among those who faced Beryl's ferocity in Mexico, power outages affected many, including 40% of Tulum. Officials anticipate full restoration of services by Sunday. Meanwhile, concerns rise for Texas where Beryl could regain hurricane status, threatening life and property with severe winds, storm surges, and heavy rains.