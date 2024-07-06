Left Menu

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

This summary highlights current science news from various fields: a newly inaugurated observatory in Cyprus aims to boost astro-tourism, a 4,000-year-old Peruvian temple discovery, a marble statue of Hermes found in a Roman sewer in Bulgaria, a prehistoric predator fossil in Namibia, and tech advancements in soccer.

06-07-2024
The recently inaugurated Troodos Observatory in Cyprus, valued at 1.77 million euro, resembles a spaceship and aims to bolster astro-tourism by providing wide views of the skies from the Troodos mountains.

In Peru, archaeologists have unearthed a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple buried in the Zana district, alongside human skeletal remains likely used in religious rituals.

Bulgarian archaeologists uncovered a well-preserved marble statue of Hermes in an ancient Roman sewer at Heraclea Sintica, near the Greek border.

Fossilized remains of Gaiasia jennyae, a large predator with fangs from the Permian Period, were discovered in Namibia, revealing a creature that dominated swamps and lakes 280 million years ago.

Slovenia's missed penalties in the Euro 2024 shootout against Portugal reflected the growing role of technology, with AI and big data shaping the future of soccer, evidenced by Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa's predictive saves.

