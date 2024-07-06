Left Menu

Transforming Waste into Wealth: The Art of Living's Holistic Approach

The Art of Living, led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is revolutionizing waste management in India by setting up separation facilities and training unemployed youth as environmental entrepreneurs. Their initiatives include composting floral and wet waste, marketing organic compost, and implementing waste-to-energy projects, significantly benefiting both urban and rural communities.

Updated: 06-07-2024 11:18 IST
The Art of Living, under the guidance of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has initiated a groundbreaking approach to waste management in India. Through setting up waste separation facilities and management plants at major places of worship and urban centers, the organization is tapping into the latent potential of wet waste and floral offerings.

In addition to waste management, this initiative promotes economic independence among community members. Unemployed youth receive training in operating and maintaining waste management machinery, transforming them into environmental entrepreneurs. The comprehensive strategy includes waste collection, segregation, composting, and the marketing of organic compost for project sustainability.

The impact is monumental: over 42 million kg of waste processed annually, thousands of biodegradable products produced, and significant involvement of students and waste pickers across numerous states. The project also extends to broader environmental initiatives like tree plantations and river rejuvenation, ensuring a thorough improvement in community well-being.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

