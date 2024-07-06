First Meeting for Hemavathi River Link Project Set

The technical committee, established to supervise the execution of the Hemavathi river link canal project aimed at supplying drinking water to Magadi Taluk in Ramanagara and Kunigal Taluk in Tumakuru through the Sriranga lake in Magadi, will convene its first meeting on July 9.

According to a statement issued by the Irrigation department, the meeting will take place in the office of the Managing Director of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd, located near Ananda Rao Circle in Bengaluru.

The committee, chaired by retired chief engineer Arvind D Kanagile, includes Superintending Engineer B Suvarna as the Member Secretary and retired engineers K Balakrishna, Shankare Gowda, and M G Shivakumar as members.

Formed on July 3, the committee has been tasked with filling the Sriranga lake through a pipeline from the Hemavathi river link canal and must present a feasibility report to the government within a month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)