Recent science news has unveiled remarkable discoveries and advancements. Archeologists in Peru have unearthed a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple in a sand dune, which includes skeletal remains possibly used in religious rituals. This site, located in the Zana district of Lambayeque region, adds a significant piece to the puzzle of ancient South American civilizations.

In another stunning find, Bulgarian archeologists discovered a well-preserved marble statue of the Greek god Hermes in an ancient Roman sewer. This surprising treasure was found at the site of Heraclea Sintica, near the Greek border, shedding light on Roman-era artistry and religious practices.

Meanwhile, advancements in technology are making waves in the world of soccer. The integration of AI and big data is transforming football, offering deeper insights and enhancing strategies, as seen in Slovenia's recent Euro 2024 penalty shootout against Portugal. These tools are revolutionizing the way teams approach the game, making football a central figure in the tech race.

