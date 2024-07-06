Kaziranga National Park Devastated by Deadly Floods, 114 Animals Perish
Over 114 wild animals have perished, and 95 others have been rescued due to severe flooding in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. The deceased include four rhinos and 94 hog deer, mostly due to drowning. Efforts are underway to treat and release the remaining affected animals.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, devastating floods have claimed the lives of 114 wild animals in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, according to an official report. While 95 animals have been rescued, the death toll has significantly increased from 77 just a day earlier.
Among the dead are four rhinos and 94 hog deer, with most dying due to drowning within the park boundaries. Additionally, 11 animals succumbed during treatment, the official said.
Forest officials have managed to rescue 86 hog deer, two each of sambar deer and scops owls, and one each of a rhino calf, Indian hare, otter, elephant, and jungle cat. Currently, 34 animals are receiving medical care, and 50 have been released following treatment. A hog deer was also killed by a speeding vehicle on a highway running through the park.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaziranga
- flood
- animal mortality
- rescue
- rhinos
- hog deer
- Assam
- wildlife
- conservation
- national park
ALSO READ
From Bihu Performer to Entrepreneur: Assam Woman Sets an Example
Nabam Vivek Aims to Resolve Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute
Northeast's First Cadaveric Kidney Transplant in Assam Hailed as Milestone
Tragic Double Suicide in Delhi: Couple From Assam Found Dead
Tragic Shooting of Brothers by Forest Guards Sparks Controversy in Assam