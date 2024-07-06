Kaziranga National Park Devastated by Deadly Floods, 114 Animals Perish

In a tragic turn of events, devastating floods have claimed the lives of 114 wild animals in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, according to an official report. While 95 animals have been rescued, the death toll has significantly increased from 77 just a day earlier.

Among the dead are four rhinos and 94 hog deer, with most dying due to drowning within the park boundaries. Additionally, 11 animals succumbed during treatment, the official said.

Forest officials have managed to rescue 86 hog deer, two each of sambar deer and scops owls, and one each of a rhino calf, Indian hare, otter, elephant, and jungle cat. Currently, 34 animals are receiving medical care, and 50 have been released following treatment. A hog deer was also killed by a speeding vehicle on a highway running through the park.

