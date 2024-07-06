Devastating Floods Batter East India: Assam and Bihar Hit Hard
Flood levels are rising in Bihar and Assam, critically affecting 24.5 lakh people across 30 districts in Assam due to torrential rain. Union Home Minister Amit Shah coordinated with Assam's Chief Minister on rescue efforts. Major rivers are flowing above danger levels, causing widespread devastation including in wildlife sanctuaries.
The water level in various rivers in Bihar is surging, and the flood situation in Assam remains dire, affecting 24.5 lakh people across 30 districts as heavy rain lashed eastern India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess the flood situation, noting that the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are operating on a war footing to rescue and aid affected individuals.
More than 24.5 lakh people in 30 districts of Assam are impacted, with many major rivers flowing above the danger mark. The floods have led to 52 deaths, with 12 more killed in landslides and storms.
Assam's Kaziranga National Park has seen the loss of 114 wild animals, although 95 have been rescued. In Bihar, rain since July 4 has led to residents in low-lying areas being moved to safer locations. Major rivers like the Kosi and Kamla are flowing at or above danger levels.
Other regions like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka are also battling heavy rain and floods, leading to road closures and disruptions in utilities.
