UP Government to Monitor Kanwar Yatra with Helicopter, Ensure Safety and Cleanliness
The Uttar Pradesh government will oversee the upcoming Kanwar Yatra using a helicopter to ensure safety and hygiene. Senior officials from multiple states attended a review meeting. Key directives include maintaining good behavior toward kanwariyas, ensuring cleanliness, making the route pothole-free, and preventing criminal activities.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government will monitor the upcoming Kanwar Yatra with a helicopter, as announced in an official statement on Saturday. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, held a review meeting with officials from various states in preparation for the event.
The review was attended by high-ranking police and administrative officials from Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh, and Moradabad divisions, as well as from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The annual pilgrimage sees participants from these areas walking to Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect water from the Ganga river.
During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasized the need for maintaining good behavior towards kanwariyas and ensuring the yatra is completed safely. Key directives included keeping the Kanwar camps clean, making the route pothole-free, and taking steps to prevent plastic usage. Additionally, measures were to be taken to repair electric wires and poles to prevent accidents, and the route will be monitored by helicopters with flower showers on kanwariyas planned.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Resumes Avocado and Mango Inspections in Mexico Amid Safety Concerns
BIS Elevates Electric Vehicle Safety with New Standards
BIS introduces new standards to enhance safety, quality of electric vehicles in India
BIS introduced new safety standards for EVs in India
Drone Strikes Hit Enerhodar: Nuclear Safety at Risk Amid Ongoing Conflict