UP Government to Monitor Kanwar Yatra with Helicopter, Ensure Safety and Cleanliness

The Uttar Pradesh government will monitor the upcoming Kanwar Yatra with a helicopter, as announced in an official statement on Saturday. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, held a review meeting with officials from various states in preparation for the event.

The review was attended by high-ranking police and administrative officials from Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh, and Moradabad divisions, as well as from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The annual pilgrimage sees participants from these areas walking to Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect water from the Ganga river.

During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasized the need for maintaining good behavior towards kanwariyas and ensuring the yatra is completed safely. Key directives included keeping the Kanwar camps clean, making the route pothole-free, and taking steps to prevent plastic usage. Additionally, measures were to be taken to repair electric wires and poles to prevent accidents, and the route will be monitored by helicopters with flower showers on kanwariyas planned.

