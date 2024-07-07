49 Rescued from Flooded Resort in Thane Amidst Monsoon Rains
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued 49 people from a flooded resort in Thane district, Maharashtra. The rescue operation was part of monsoon preparedness, with NDRF teams deployed across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. The rescue teams used boats and life jackets to ensure safety.
A total of 49 individuals were saved from a water-logged resort in Thane district, Maharashtra, as heavy monsoon rains hit the area on Sunday. An official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed the operation.
The NDRF deployed boats and life jackets to rescue those stranded in the Shahpur area resort, emphasizing the critical efforts taken amidst severe flooding.
As part of monsoon preparedness, multiple NDRF teams have been stationed in various regions including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. The official noted that 13 teams comprising 32-35 personnel each are spread out across key districts, with five additional teams stationed at the NDRF head office in Pune.
