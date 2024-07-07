Left Menu

Ancient and Modern Discoveries: Science News Highlights

Archaeologists have discovered ruins of a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple in northern Peru, alongside skeletal remains likely used for religious rituals. In Bulgaria, a 6.8-foot tall marble statue of Hermes was found in an ancient Roman sewer. Additionally, advancements in holograms, AI, and big data are revolutionizing football analysis.

Updated: 07-07-2024 18:28 IST
Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple buried in a sand dune in northern Peru. Accompanied by skeletal human remains, possibly offerings for religious rituals, the ruins were found in the Zana district of Lambayeque, near the Pacific Ocean and about 780 kilometers north of Lima.

Meanwhile, in Bulgaria, during a dig in an ancient Roman sewer, archaeologists discovered a 6.8-foot tall, well-preserved marble statue of the Greek god Hermes. This remarkable find took place at the site of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, near the Greek border.

In sports technology news, after Slovenia's loss to Portugal in the Euro 2024 shootout, advancements in holograms, AI, and big data analysis are being closely watched. Notably, Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa's near-identical penalty saves highlight the growing impact of technology in football.

