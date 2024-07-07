Massive Fire Erupts at City Plastic Factory, Evacuations Undertaken
A fire broke out at a plastic factory-cum-warehouse in the Paschim Chowbaga area, leading to serious injuries for a man who allegedly jumped off a building. Nine fire tenders took over an hour to control the blaze. Evacuations were undertaken, and the fire's cause is under investigation.
A massive fire erupted at a plastic factory-cum-warehouse on the eastern fringes of the city on Sunday evening, seriously injuring a man who allegedly jumped off the building's terrace, according to police.
Nine fire tenders battled the blaze for over an hour, which started around 5 PM in the densely populated Paschim Chowbaga area under the Anandapur police station jurisdiction, officials said.
''The fire has now been contained, and cooling efforts are underway. Initial reports suggest the injured man may have jumped from an adjacent building, and this is under investigation,'' an officer stated.
Highly flammable materials within the factory accelerated the fire's spread. Since the factory was closed, no other injuries were reported apart from the man who jumped.
As a precaution, residents in the vicinity were evacuated, and power supply was temporarily suspended.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with investigations ongoing. The injured man is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, police confirmed.
