Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts at City Plastic Factory, Evacuations Undertaken

A fire broke out at a plastic factory-cum-warehouse in the Paschim Chowbaga area, leading to serious injuries for a man who allegedly jumped off a building. Nine fire tenders took over an hour to control the blaze. Evacuations were undertaken, and the fire's cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:06 IST
Massive Fire Erupts at City Plastic Factory, Evacuations Undertaken
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a plastic factory-cum-warehouse on the eastern fringes of the city on Sunday evening, seriously injuring a man who allegedly jumped off the building's terrace, according to police.

Nine fire tenders battled the blaze for over an hour, which started around 5 PM in the densely populated Paschim Chowbaga area under the Anandapur police station jurisdiction, officials said.

''The fire has now been contained, and cooling efforts are underway. Initial reports suggest the injured man may have jumped from an adjacent building, and this is under investigation,'' an officer stated.

Highly flammable materials within the factory accelerated the fire's spread. Since the factory was closed, no other injuries were reported apart from the man who jumped.

As a precaution, residents in the vicinity were evacuated, and power supply was temporarily suspended.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with investigations ongoing. The injured man is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, police confirmed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024