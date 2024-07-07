Nepal's Monsoon Disaster: Over 60 Lives Lost, Thousands Displaced

At least 62 people have been killed and 90 others injured in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, according to home ministry officials on Sunday.

The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes, officials said.

Among the fatalities, 34 people were killed by landslides, while 28 succumbed to floods caused by incessant rains. Additionally, seven individuals are reported missing in connection with these natural calamities, the officials noted.

The heavy rains, floods, and landslides have also resulted in significant property damage. At least 121 houses have been inundated, and 82 others damaged, displacing a total of 1,058 households across the country.

In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed all state mechanisms to prioritize the protection of lives affected by monsoon floods, landslides, and inundations.

During a briefing at the Singha Durbar-based control room on Sunday, the prime minister instructed all state agencies to focus on rescue and relief efforts for citizens impacted by these natural disasters.

He also urged all citizens to remain vigilant against potential disasters and called upon political parties, civil societies, and social organizations to collaborate in mitigating disaster risks and ensuring the safety of citizens.

