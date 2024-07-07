Left Menu

Assam Floods Claim More Lives, Affect Over 2 Million

The flood situation in Assam remains dire with eight more deaths reported on Sunday. The total death toll has risen to 78, with nearly 22.74 lakh people affected across 28 districts. Relief camps are operational, sheltering 53,689 people. Several rivers continue to flow above the danger mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:15 IST
Eight more people lost their lives as the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported two deaths each from Dhubri and Nalbari, and one each from Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, and Sivsagar. This brings the toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms to 78.

A total of 22,74,289 people in 28 districts have been affected by the floodwaters, with Dhubri district being the worst-hit, impacting 7,54,791 individuals. 269 relief camps are operational across the state, providing shelter to 53,689 people.

The Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, along with several other rivers surpassing red marks across the region.

