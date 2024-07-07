Assam Floods Claim More Lives, Affect Over 2 Million

Eight more people lost their lives as the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported two deaths each from Dhubri and Nalbari, and one each from Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, and Sivsagar. This brings the toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms to 78.

A total of 22,74,289 people in 28 districts have been affected by the floodwaters, with Dhubri district being the worst-hit, impacting 7,54,791 individuals. 269 relief camps are operational across the state, providing shelter to 53,689 people.

The Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, along with several other rivers surpassing red marks across the region.

