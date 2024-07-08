Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives in Uruguayan Nursing Home

A deadly fire at a nursing home in Treinta y Tres, Uruguay, resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people. The cause of the blaze remains undetermined. The government has declared three days of mourning for the city’s residents.

A deadly fire erupted in a nursing home on Sunday morning in Treinta y Tres, eastern Uruguay, killing at least 10 people, according to local authorities and media reports. The cause of the tragedy is still being investigated.

The government of Treinta y Tres, a city with a population of about 25,000 and situated 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Montevideo, has declared three days of mourning, as announced on social media.

No details have been provided regarding the cause of the fire or potential injuries. Reuters has yet to independently verify the information or reach local authorities for comments.

