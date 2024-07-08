Deadly Landslide Hits Unauthorized Gold Mine in Indonesia
A landslide caused by torrential rains struck an unauthorized gold mining site in Sulawesi, Indonesia, killing 11 people. Rescue operations are ongoing to find 20 missing individuals. Informal mining practices in the region present high risks for laborers. Two injured individuals were rescued so far.
- Country:
- Indonesia
A landslide triggered by torrential rains crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said Monday.
About 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo's Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson.
He said rescuers saved two injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. Rescuers are still searching for 20 others who were reported missing, he said.
Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting Results in Four Deaths and Multiple Injuries
Kallakurichi hooch deaths: Tamil Nadu BJP delegation meets Governor Ravi
Re-energize efforts and increase awareness to reach the goal of zero childhood deaths due to diarrhoea: Anupriya Patel
U.S. Traffic Deaths in 2024: A Small Step Forward
U.S. Traffic Deaths Decline but Stay Above Pre-COVID Levels