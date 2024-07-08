Disaster Strikes Illegal Gold Mine in Indonesia: Landslide Claims Lives and Leaves Many Missing

A devastating landslide triggered by torrential rains has struck an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 individuals and leaving 19 missing, according to officials on Monday.

Witnesses reported that about 35 villagers were digging for gold grains on Sunday in a pit at a small traditional mine in Bone Bolango district when tons of mud slid down surrounding hills, burying them. Rescuers managed to save five injured individuals and recovered 11 bodies by Monday, said Afifuddin Ilahude, spokesperson for Gorontalo's Search and Rescue Agency.

"Relief efforts for the dead and missing have faced difficulties due to heavy rain and blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris," Ilahude stated. Furthermore, an embankment breach caused floods up to 3 meters in five villages, affecting nearly 300 homes and displacing over 1,000 people.

