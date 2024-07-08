President Murmu's Call for Local Action on Climate Change

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the urgency of taking smaller, local steps to combat climate change during her visit to Odisha.

The President, who participated in the annual Rath Yatra the day before, spent time at the beach, reflecting on the importance of nature. She shared these thoughts in a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on 'X,' Murmu discussed the detrimental impact of pollution on oceans and the crucial role of coastal traditions in guiding environmental conservation. She urged citizens to pledge to make individual efforts for a better tomorrow.

