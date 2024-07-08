Left Menu

President Murmu's Call for Local Action on Climate Change

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of taking smaller, local steps to combat climate change, during a visit to Odisha. She highlighted the impact of pollution on oceans and stressed the need for both governmental and individual actions to protect the environment for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the urgency of taking smaller, local steps to combat climate change during her visit to Odisha.

The President, who participated in the annual Rath Yatra the day before, spent time at the beach, reflecting on the importance of nature. She shared these thoughts in a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on 'X,' Murmu discussed the detrimental impact of pollution on oceans and the crucial role of coastal traditions in guiding environmental conservation. She urged citizens to pledge to make individual efforts for a better tomorrow.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

