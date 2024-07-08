Left Menu

Landslides Disrupt Himachal Pradesh as Heavy Rains Cause Havoc

Rain-triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of more than 70 roads, including National Highway 5. The emergency operation center reports impacts on transformers and water schemes. Moderate showers and a Met office 'yellow' warning indicate further disruptions in traffic, plantations, and crops.

Rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides on Monday, prompting the authorities to close more than 70 roads, including a national highway.

The Shimla-Kinnaur Road (National Highway 5) was blocked near the Nathpa sliding point in Kinnaur district, officials said.

According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre, 70 roads -- 31 in Mandi, 26 in Shimla, four each in Sirmaur and Kinnaur, two each in Hamirpur and Kullu and one in Kangra districts -- besides National Highway 5, are closed for traffic.

It added that 84 transformers and 51 water schemes were also affected.

Moderate showers lashed some parts of the state since Sunday evening, with Malroan recording the highest rainfall at 70 mm, followed by Shimla (44 mm), Kasauli (38.2 mm), Kufri (24.2mm), Nahan (23.1 mm), Sarahan (21 mm), Mashobra (17.5 mm), Palampur (15 mm), Bilaspur (12 mm) and Jubbarhatti (10.5 mm).

The regional Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 11-12. It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

