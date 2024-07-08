Left Menu

China Accuses Philippines of Ecological Damage in South China Sea

China accuses the Philippines of causing severe environmental damage by illegally grounding warships near the Nansha islands in the South China Sea. The dispute, involving the Second Thomas Shoal, is part of ongoing tensions between the two countries over territorial claims in the region, impacting a vital waterway.

Updated: 08-07-2024 15:20 IST
China Accuses Philippines of Ecological Damage in South China Sea
China on Monday accused the Philippines of causing major environmental harm to coral reefs in the Nansha islands area of the South China Sea, labeling the beaching of Philippine warships as 'illegal' and extremely harmful to the local ecosystem. This accusation is part of a broader, long-standing territorial dispute between the two nations.

According to a comprehensive report from China's Ministry of Natural Resources, Philippine warships have been illegally grounded around Second Thomas Shoal for an extended period, resulting in significant harm to the reef's diversity and stability. The Philippine Coast Guard and Navy have yet to respond to China's claims or the report.

The Spratly Islands, referred to as Nansha Islands by China, and other shoals like Second Thomas and Sabina Shoal, are focal points of the dispute. These areas are crucial navigational routes for over $3 trillion in annual maritime trade. The Philippines maintains soldiers on an old warship at the Second Thomas Shoal, which was run aground in 1999 to assert their territorial rights. The report urges the Philippines to remove the warships to prevent further environmental degradation.

China asserts extensive territorial claims over the South China Sea, rejecting a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that invalidated its claims. Both nations blame each other for coral reef damage caused by ships and fishing operations. Following reef destruction allegations, the Philippines explored legal options last year against China within its exclusive economic zone.

