Severe Flooding Hits Northern India: Dam Releases and Rainfall Wreak Havoc

Flooding in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, triggered by dam water releases and heavy rainfall, has affected several districts, leaving thousands displaced. Emergency measures, including the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force, are underway. Key rivers like Sharda and Rapti are flowing above danger marks, impacting numerous villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:23 IST
Severe flooding in northern India has devastated multiple districts, primarily in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. According to an official report released on Monday, the flooding stems from both widespread rainfall in river catchment areas and large-scale releases of dam water.

Villages in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Gond districts have borne the brunt of the floods. Specifically, the Sharda river in Pilibhit district swelled after about three lakh cusecs of water were released overnight from the Banbasa dam in Uttarakhand, submerging 20 villages.

Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, are actively involved in rescue operations, utilizing 32 boats to evacuate affected residents. Floodwaters from the Banbasa barrage have also impacted Lakhimpur Kheri, with the river surpassing the danger mark. In Balrampur, the Rapti river endangers 26 villages, while Shravasti sees 35,000 people affected in 18 villages. Likewise, Kushinagar's Gandak river teeters near its danger level. The state anticipates continued rain, further complicating relief efforts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

