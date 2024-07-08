Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strike on Kyiv's Medical Center

A recent Russian missile strike on Kyiv resulted in the deaths of four individuals, injured several more, and caused damage to a medical center. The attack occurred on the left bank of the Ukrainian capital.

Deadly Missile Strike on Kyiv's Medical Center
  • Ukraine

Debris from a new Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed four people, wounded several others, and damaged a medical centre on Monday, city authorities said.

The attack targeted a medical center on the left bank of the capital Kyiv, resulting in casualties and significant destruction.

