Deadly Missile Strike on Kyiv's Medical Center
A recent Russian missile strike on Kyiv resulted in the deaths of four individuals, injured several more, and caused damage to a medical center. The attack occurred on the left bank of the Ukrainian capital.
Debris from a new Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed four people, wounded several others, and damaged a medical centre on Monday, city authorities said.
The attack targeted a medical center on the left bank of the capital Kyiv, resulting in casualties and significant destruction.
