Tremor Hits Gujarat's Kutch District: No Immediate Damage Reported

A tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale shook Gujarat's Kutch district late Monday afternoon, according to an Indian Seismological Research official.

The tremor's epicentre was situated 10 km east north east of Dudhai in Kutch, as noted in the ISR's update. The quake, recorded at approximately 4:10 pm at a depth of 30 kilometers, marks the third instance of seismic activity exceeding a magnitude of 3 in the Saurashtra-Kutch area this month.

Officials confirmed there are no reports of injuries or property damage. According to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, the state faces a significant earthquake risk, having experienced nine major quakes in the past 200 years. The devastating January 26, 2001, earthquake in Kutch, registering 6.9 on the Richter scale, remains the third largest and second most destructive in India's history, resulting in 13,800 fatalities and 1.67 lakh injuries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)