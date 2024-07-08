Hurricane Beryl Batters Texas, Leaves Destruction in Its Wake

Hurricane Beryl lashed Texas with strong winds and heavy rain on Monday, forcing the closure of oil ports, cancelling hundreds of flights, and leaving thousands without power.

Beryl, this season's earliest Category 5 hurricane, made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, bringing dangerous storm surges and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Having killed at least 11 people and caused significant damage in the Caribbean last week, Beryl continued its destructive path in Texas. The storm affected the state's energy sector, slowing refining activity and prompting evacuations. Officials warned of life-threatening storm surges and heavy rainfall.

