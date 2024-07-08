Hurricane Beryl Batters Texas, Leaves Destruction in Its Wake
Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas on Monday, forcing oil ports to shut down, causing flight cancellations, and leaving thousands without power. The storm, a Category 5 hurricane at landfall, caused significant damage across the Caribbean and is now weakening as it moves inland, still posing serious threats.
Beryl, this season's earliest Category 5 hurricane, made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, bringing dangerous storm surges and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Having killed at least 11 people and caused significant damage in the Caribbean last week, Beryl continued its destructive path in Texas. The storm affected the state's energy sector, slowing refining activity and prompting evacuations. Officials warned of life-threatening storm surges and heavy rainfall.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
