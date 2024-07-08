Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Batters Texas, Leaves Destruction in Its Wake

Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas on Monday, forcing oil ports to shut down, causing flight cancellations, and leaving thousands without power. The storm, a Category 5 hurricane at landfall, caused significant damage across the Caribbean and is now weakening as it moves inland, still posing serious threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:03 IST
Hurricane Beryl Batters Texas, Leaves Destruction in Its Wake
AI Generated Representative Image

Hurricane Beryl lashed Texas with strong winds and heavy rain on Monday, forcing the closure of oil ports, cancelling hundreds of flights, and leaving thousands without power.

Beryl, this season's earliest Category 5 hurricane, made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, bringing dangerous storm surges and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Having killed at least 11 people and caused significant damage in the Caribbean last week, Beryl continued its destructive path in Texas. The storm affected the state's energy sector, slowing refining activity and prompting evacuations. Officials warned of life-threatening storm surges and heavy rainfall.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024