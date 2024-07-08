Tragic Wall Collapses and Torrential Rains Bring Goa to a Standstill

Tragic incidents of wall collapses have claimed five lives in Goa over the span of two days as relentless rains lash the region for a third consecutive day on Monday, flooding several low-lying areas.

A 70-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son died on Monday when the wall of their house collapsed in Mandur village near Panaji, according to police reports. ''Maria Rodrigues and her son Alfred were killed after a wall at the back of their house gave way in the afternoon. Their bodies were recovered by villagers,'' a senior police official told PTI.

On Sunday, three laborers were also killed when a wall collapsed on them at Kundaim Industrial Estate in North Goa. The deluge prompted the state education department to declare a holiday for all schools up to Class 12 on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert forecasting moderate to heavy showers and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km per hour.

