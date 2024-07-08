Left Menu

Indian Rat Snake Rescued from Agra Fort Toilet: An Unusual Encounter with Wildlife

A six-foot-long Indian Rat Snake was rescued from a toilet at Agra Fort. The staff called NGO Wildlife SOS who successfully retrieved the snake. The incident underscores the importance of coexistence with wildlife, especially during the rainy season when snake sightings become more frequent.

Updated: 08-07-2024 19:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A six-foot-long Indian Rat snake was rescued from a toilet within the Agra Fort premises, an official reported on Monday. The staff discovered the snake coiled in the toilet seat last Thursday and promptly contacted NGO Wildlife SOS for assistance.

Kalandar, Conservation Assistant at Agra Fort, clarified that the snake was found near the office premises, not in areas frequented by tourists. The NGO's skilled team safely retrieved the snake, ensuring it was unharmed.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, commended the staff's vigilance and stressed the need for coexistence with wildlife. Baiju Raj M.V, Director of Conservation Projects at Wildlife SOS, noted the increase in reptile sightings due to the rainy season, emphasizing prompt action for the safety of both humans and animals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

