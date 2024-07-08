Anil Chaudhary Alleges Unlawful Demolition by DDA at Chilla Khader

In a recent press conference, former Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of unlawful actions. He alleged that nearly 200 homes in Chilla Khader were demolished, leaving hundreds of impoverished families without any relocation alternatives, in direct violation of court orders.

Chaudhary claimed the DDA misrepresented the activities of the poor residents in court, stating they were involved in commercial activities instead of subsistence farming on the Yamuna floodplains. This led to an early morning demolition, which occurred just two days after the court order.

The Congress leader highlighted the plight of the farmers who lost their homes and means of livelihood right before the harvest season. He vowed to seek intervention from higher authorities, including the lieutenant governor, and pursue legal avenues to secure justice for the affected families.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)