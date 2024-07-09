Tropical Storm Beryl Devastates Southeast Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl delivered catastrophic winds and torrential rain to southeast Texas on Monday, leading to the deaths of at least three people, flooding major highways, closing critical oil ports, canceling over 1,000 flights, and cutting power to more than 2.5 million homes and businesses.

Initially the season's earliest Category 5 hurricane, Beryl weakened after striking the coastal Texas town of Matagorda with severe storm surges and heavy rain. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted the storm could still trigger tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas before weakening rapidly as it moved inland.

The storm had already left a trail of destruction in Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week before hitting Texas, where it resulted in 12 deaths across the region. Significant impacts included slowed oil refining activity, evacuated production sites, and substantial flood-related disruptions in Houston.

