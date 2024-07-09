Left Menu

Climate Change and Hurricanes: A Deadly Forecast

Hurricane Beryl, with 150-mph winds, hit the Grenadine Islands on July 1, marking the earliest category 5 storm in the tropical Atlantic. Scientists are alarmed by its rapid intensification, fueled by unusually warm waters. The hurricane season of 2024 is expected to see numerous severe storms, exacerbated by climate change.

Updated: 09-07-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:25 IST
When Hurricane Beryl struck the Grenadine Islands on July 1, its 150-mph winds and massive storm surge made it the earliest category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the tropical Atlantic. Experts are alarmed by the storm's rapid intensification, which transformed it from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in just 24 hours.

"Beryl is a storm more typical of the heart of the hurricane season than of June, and its rapid intensification and strength have likely been driven by unusually warm waters," notes Brian Tang, an atmospheric science professor at the University at Albany, State University of New York.

Research indicates that these weather anomalies are becoming more common as the world heats faster due to record fossil fuel emissions. The unusually high sea surface temperatures in the mid-Atlantic Ocean are a warning sign for the upcoming hurricane season, raising concerns about the potential for more severe storms.

