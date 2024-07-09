Climate Change and Hurricanes: A Deadly Forecast

When Hurricane Beryl struck the Grenadine Islands on July 1, its 150-mph winds and massive storm surge made it the earliest category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the tropical Atlantic. Experts are alarmed by the storm's rapid intensification, which transformed it from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in just 24 hours.

"Beryl is a storm more typical of the heart of the hurricane season than of June, and its rapid intensification and strength have likely been driven by unusually warm waters," notes Brian Tang, an atmospheric science professor at the University at Albany, State University of New York.

Research indicates that these weather anomalies are becoming more common as the world heats faster due to record fossil fuel emissions. The unusually high sea surface temperatures in the mid-Atlantic Ocean are a warning sign for the upcoming hurricane season, raising concerns about the potential for more severe storms.

