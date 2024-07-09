Hurricane Beryl's Record-Breaking Intensity Highlights Need for Multi-Hazard Early Warnings

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the United States on 8 July after devastating parts of the Caribbean, becoming the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane on record. This unprecedented event signals an alarmingly active hurricane season ahead, emphasizing the need for robust multi-hazard early warning systems.

Beryl hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, causing dangerous storm surges and flash flood risks. According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Beryl is expected to weaken rapidly post-landfall.

The hurricane initially struck the southern Windward Islands on 1 July as a Category 4 hurricane, directly hitting Grenada and severely impacting St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Both islands have limited experience in dealing with such powerful storms. At its peak, Beryl was a Category 5 hurricane, affecting Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and later moving towards Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Throughout this period, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) provided regular updates and meteorological advice via its Coordination Mechanism, supported by MeteoSwiss, the German Weather Service (DWD), and GeoSphere Austria.

In response to the disaster, the United Nations allocated $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund for emergency relief in the Caribbean.

In addition to violent winds, Beryl caused significant coastal flooding. Jamaica experienced storm surges that increased water levels by 6-9 feet and rainfall totals ranging from 4-12 inches.

"It takes just one landfalling hurricane to set back years of socio-economic development," said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett. "For example, Hurricane Maria in 2017 cost Dominica 800% of its Gross Domestic Product. Early warnings and improved disaster risk management have dramatically reduced fatalities, but Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean still suffer disproportionately."

Barrett emphasized the importance of the international Early Warnings For All initiative, which prioritizes early warning actions in small islands. She noted the increased vigilance needed this year due to near-record ocean heat in the hurricane formation region and the shift to La Niña conditions, both of which contribute to increased storm activity.

Rapid intensification has become a concerning trend, as seen with Beryl, which intensified from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 42 hours. This rapid intensification is aligned with climate change predictions from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which forecasts more intense tropical cyclones and increased precipitation rates.

Sea level rise, exacerbated by storm surges, further endangers coastal communities. Extremely high ocean heat content levels were a key factor in Beryl's early and rapid intensification. Caribbean ocean heat content in June was comparable to levels typically seen in mid-September, contributing to the severity of the storm.

Sea surface temperatures in the region have been at record highs for 14 consecutive months up to May 2024. These conditions traditionally become more favorable for storm activity in August, but the early warmth has set the stage for an especially active and dangerous hurricane season across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Central America.

Ko Barrett, WMO Deputy Secretary-General : "Early warnings and improved disaster risk management have dramatically reduced fatalities, but Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean still suffer disproportionately."

Philip Klotzbach, WMO Expert Network: "Extremely high ocean heat content levels have significantly contributed to the unprecedented early intensification of Hurricane Beryl."

Earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane on record

Landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane

Major impacts on Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands

UN allocated $4 million for emergency relief in the Caribbean

Record-high sea surface temperatures contributing to storm severity

The comprehensive analysis underscores the urgent need for enhanced early warning systems and climate resilience strategies to protect vulnerable communities from increasingly severe weather events.