Maharashtra Government's Strict Crackdown on Bogus Pathology Labs

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant announced on Tuesday that the state government has drafted stringent legislation to clamp down on bogus pathology labs. The proposed law, discussed during the Question Hour in the state assembly, will establish clear rules and form flying squads to enforce regulations. Unregistered pathology labs will be prohibited from operating.

The issue, related to urban development, public health, and medical education, saw serious concerns raised. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar accused fraudulent labs of exploiting people and called for criminal charges against violators. NCP (SP) legislator Rajesh Tope proposed amending the Nursing Home Act if immediate implementation of the new law isn't feasible.

The session also revealed surprising data: Mumbai's pathology labs lack registration under the existing Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888. Fire NOCs, certifications from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration, and bio-medical waste disposal registrations are required. The minister further noted that 7,085 candidates have been authorized to operate pathology labs since 2019, including 182 in Mumbai and 197 in civic hospitals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)