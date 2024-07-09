Left Menu

Maharashtra Government's Strict Crackdown on Bogus Pathology Labs

Maharashtra's Minister Uday Samant announced new legislation to combat unregistered pathology labs, focusing on stringent rules and flying squads to ensure compliance. This move aims to curb malpractice and safeguard public health. The discussion, highlighting the need for proper certification, was held during the state's assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:01 IST
Maharashtra Government's Strict Crackdown on Bogus Pathology Labs
Uday Samant
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant announced on Tuesday that the state government has drafted stringent legislation to clamp down on bogus pathology labs. The proposed law, discussed during the Question Hour in the state assembly, will establish clear rules and form flying squads to enforce regulations. Unregistered pathology labs will be prohibited from operating.

The issue, related to urban development, public health, and medical education, saw serious concerns raised. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar accused fraudulent labs of exploiting people and called for criminal charges against violators. NCP (SP) legislator Rajesh Tope proposed amending the Nursing Home Act if immediate implementation of the new law isn't feasible.

The session also revealed surprising data: Mumbai's pathology labs lack registration under the existing Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888. Fire NOCs, certifications from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration, and bio-medical waste disposal registrations are required. The minister further noted that 7,085 candidates have been authorized to operate pathology labs since 2019, including 182 in Mumbai and 197 in civic hospitals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024