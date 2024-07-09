Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc Across Bangladesh and India

Bangladesh is in the grip of devastating floods that have displaced tens of thousands, shut down schools, and washed away homes, according to the disaster and relief ministry. Anticipation of further heavy rainfall in the coming days threatens to exacerbate the dire situation.

Currently, about 40,000 individuals have sought refuge in government shelters, and over 600 medical teams are on the ground to provide critical care to flood victims. Television footage reveals a landscape of deluged roads, broken bridges, and knee-deep waters, with villagers and farmers struggling to save their livestock from the torrents.

'Bangladeshis are accustomed to flooding, but the water level is rising so fast that people are forced to seek shelter on anything available, even using banana-tree rafts,' stated Liakath Ali, head of the climate change program at BRAC. While the Brahmaputra river's swollen state is expected to ease, the local meteorological office forecasts more rain for central and southern regions.

Heavy upstream rainfall in India is compounding the crisis, according to Rezwanul Rahman, head of Bangladesh's disaster management department, noting that seasonal monsoon rains have led to widespread flooding across both nations in recent times. While floodwaters have begun to recede in Assam, India, the toll remains heavy, with 72 deaths and over 2 million people affected. The iconic Kaziranga National Park has not been spared.

In India, the National Capital Region of Delhi experienced severe early Tuesday downpours, disrupting traffic and services. Just days prior, unusually heavy rains caused a collapse at New Delhi's airport terminal. Mumbai, the financial capital, faced its own chaos with flooded infrastructure and transport systems.

