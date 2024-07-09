Delhi Drenched: Unforeseen Downpour Causes Chaos

A sudden downpour, accompanied by strong winds, hit Delhi on Tuesday, catching residents off guard and causing widespread waterlogging and traffic jams.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across various areas, including Laxmi Nagar, Parliament Street, and Greater Kailash, among others. The India Meteorological Department had earlier forecasted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in multiple locations.

As per their latest bulletin, further rainfall was predicted over the next two hours in several areas, including Narela, Dwarka, and Mehrauli. The downpour led to severe waterlogging, exacerbating traffic congestion throughout the city.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 84 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature was expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index stood at 76 at 9 am, categorized as satisfactory.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)