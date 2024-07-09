Assam Floods: Marginal Improvement in Situation as Water Levels Drop
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported an improvement in the state's flood situation, with water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries below danger levels in most areas. ASDMA highlighted that around 18.80 lakh people are still affected by the deluge in 27 districts, with NDRF and other teams assisting in relief efforts.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are flowing below danger levels in most areas, providing a glimmer of hope as the flood situation improves marginally. The number of people affected by the flood in 27 districts has decreased to approximately 18.80 lakh, according to a release from the Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA).
In a social media update, Sarma shared, 'Good News - The water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is below the danger level in most places.' He added that while water levels are still above the danger mark in some locations, a falling trend is being observed.
The ASDMA release further revealed that urban flooding remains a concern in specific districts like Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh. The death toll from this year's flood, landslides, and storms has risen to 85, with six more fatalities reported recently. Relief efforts are ongoing with 48,124 displaced individuals taking refuge in 245 relief camps, and NDRF teams deployed across various districts.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rains Lash Junagadh, NDRF Teams Deployed
"Risk and Hardship Allowance will be given at the rate of 40 per cent to NDRF," says Amit Shah at NDRF Flag-in Ceremony
Telangana to Bolster Hyderabad's Disaster Management with New Expansion
Assam floods: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges Centre to rush NDRF team to State, asks Jal Shakti minister to visit
Government Approves 40% Hardship Allowance for NDRF Rescuers