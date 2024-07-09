Left Menu

Assam Floods: Marginal Improvement in Situation as Water Levels Drop

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported an improvement in the state's flood situation, with water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries below danger levels in most areas. ASDMA highlighted that around 18.80 lakh people are still affected by the deluge in 27 districts, with NDRF and other teams assisting in relief efforts.

Updated: 09-07-2024 15:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are flowing below danger levels in most areas, providing a glimmer of hope as the flood situation improves marginally. The number of people affected by the flood in 27 districts has decreased to approximately 18.80 lakh, according to a release from the Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA).

In a social media update, Sarma shared, 'Good News - The water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is below the danger level in most places.' He added that while water levels are still above the danger mark in some locations, a falling trend is being observed.

The ASDMA release further revealed that urban flooding remains a concern in specific districts like Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh. The death toll from this year's flood, landslides, and storms has risen to 85, with six more fatalities reported recently. Relief efforts are ongoing with 48,124 displaced individuals taking refuge in 245 relief camps, and NDRF teams deployed across various districts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

