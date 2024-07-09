Left Menu

India Grapples With Torrential Rains: Major Cities Battle Floods and Disruptions

A sudden downpour disrupted life in Delhi, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Meanwhile, although Mumbai saw a respite from continuous rains, other regions like Assam, Goa, and Uttarakhand are grappling with floods. In Assam, both state and central governments were criticized for inadequate flood response efforts.

A sudden downpour in Delhi on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams, catching citizens off guard. Meanwhile, Mumbai saw a reprieve with no major waterlogging reported after previous heavy rains paralyzed the city.

Delhi's public works department received 22 calls about waterlogging and several complaints about uprooted trees. Airline SpiceJet reported potential delays due to the inclement weather. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted citizens via social media about restricted movements in various parts of the city due to waterlogged roads and damaged pipelines.

In contrast, Goa faced heavy rains for the fourth consecutive day, leading authorities to warn fishermen against venturing into the sea. The IMD issued red alerts for forecasted heavy rains in various regions. Chief Ministers in flood-affected areas, including Assam and Uttarakhand, conducted aerial surveys to assess the extent of the damage, while ongoing relief efforts continued for displaced residents.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

