Tragedy Strikes: Migrants Found Dead Near Turkish Coast

At least seven migrants were found dead on an island off the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme on Tuesday, underscoring the ongoing migrant crisis in the region. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the deaths and noted that efforts continue to locate one missing person.

Turkey's coastguard arrived at the scene after a fishing boat in the area raised the alarm at 10:47 a.m. (0747 GMT). Thanks to quick action, 19 migrants were rescued, as detailed by Yerlikaya on the social media platform X.

The rescue operation saw the deployment of a helicopter, four coastguard vessels, and a specialized diving team. Authorities are continuing their search and rescue efforts as they seek to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)