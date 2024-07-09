Left Menu

Wildlife Rescue and Seizure Operations in Maharashtra: Leopard and Chinkara Cases Emerge

Forest officials in Maharashtra's Katol tehsil seized remains of a leopard and chinkara, arresting one individual. In a separate incident, a leopard cub was rescued from a pit and reunited with its mother. Efforts were led by different conservation teams, ensuring wildlife protection and compliance with the Wildlife Protection Act.

Forest officials in Katol tehsil, Maharashtra, have apprehended one individual and seized remnants of a leopard and a chinkara, according to an official release. The seizure included a leopard skull, 15 leopard claws, leopard hair, four chinkara horns, and sharp weapons from the house of Shrikant Dupare, based on a tip-off.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bharat Singh Hada, confirmed that Dupare was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act. In another incident, a leopard cub, estimated to be two to three months old, was rescued after falling into a septic tank pit in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, Gondia district.

The rescue effort, led by Assistant Conservator of Forest Sadashiv Awghan and a Rapid Response Team, successfully reunited the cub with its mother. The cub was placed in a crate and left in the area under monitoring, where the leopardess reclaimed it later that evening.

