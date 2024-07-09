Wildlife Rescue and Seizure Operations in Maharashtra: Leopard and Chinkara Cases Emerge

Forest officials in Katol tehsil, Maharashtra, have apprehended one individual and seized remnants of a leopard and a chinkara, according to an official release. The seizure included a leopard skull, 15 leopard claws, leopard hair, four chinkara horns, and sharp weapons from the house of Shrikant Dupare, based on a tip-off.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bharat Singh Hada, confirmed that Dupare was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act. In another incident, a leopard cub, estimated to be two to three months old, was rescued after falling into a septic tank pit in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, Gondia district.

The rescue effort, led by Assistant Conservator of Forest Sadashiv Awghan and a Rapid Response Team, successfully reunited the cub with its mother. The cub was placed in a crate and left in the area under monitoring, where the leopardess reclaimed it later that evening.

