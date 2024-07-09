Left Menu

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Aims to Boost Green Cover with Massive Plantation Campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targets planting over 36.46 crore saplings this year under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. With an aim to increase the state's green cover to 15% by 2026-27, he urges departmental coordination and public participation. The campaign also focuses on farmer income through carbon finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:05 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Aims to Boost Green Cover with Massive Plantation Campaign
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ambitious target of planting more than 36.46 crore saplings this year under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. At a meeting held at his official residence, he emphasized the importance of setting department-wise and district-wise goals to ensure the campaign's success by July 20.

Adityanath highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has been blessed with an abundance of natural resources, and the plantation campaign has evolved into a mass movement over the years. Since 2017, over 168 crore saplings have been planted in the state. The campaign not only aims to increase the green cover but also to provide economic benefits to farmers through carbon finance incentives.

He also launched a summer census of cranes, revealing a slight increase in crane population. Furthermore, he unveiled the logo for the 'Ped Lagao-Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024' campaign and released a tree plantation flip book. The Chief Minister urged ministers, nodal officers, and the general public to participate actively in these environmental initiatives and ensure the protection of saplings through proper arrangements and geo-tagging.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024