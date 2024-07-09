UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Aims to Boost Green Cover with Massive Plantation Campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ambitious target of planting more than 36.46 crore saplings this year under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. At a meeting held at his official residence, he emphasized the importance of setting department-wise and district-wise goals to ensure the campaign's success by July 20.

Adityanath highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has been blessed with an abundance of natural resources, and the plantation campaign has evolved into a mass movement over the years. Since 2017, over 168 crore saplings have been planted in the state. The campaign not only aims to increase the green cover but also to provide economic benefits to farmers through carbon finance incentives.

He also launched a summer census of cranes, revealing a slight increase in crane population. Furthermore, he unveiled the logo for the 'Ped Lagao-Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024' campaign and released a tree plantation flip book. The Chief Minister urged ministers, nodal officers, and the general public to participate actively in these environmental initiatives and ensure the protection of saplings through proper arrangements and geo-tagging.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)