Left Menu

Caribbean Reels from Record-Breaking Category 5 Storm

The Caribbean struggled to cope with the devastating effects of the earliest Atlantic storm to reach Category 5 level. Grenada faced significant economic impact, with hundreds of millions in losses. The region, vulnerable to climate change-induced severe weather, calls for international climate commitments and debt relief from wealthy nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:47 IST
Caribbean Reels from Record-Breaking Category 5 Storm
AI Generated Representative Image

Leaders across the Caribbean are assessing the financial toll of the earliest Atlantic storm to intensify to Category 5, causing widespread destruction in Jamaica and the eastern Caribbean islands.

"This disaster will significantly impact Grenada's economy," Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell stated Tuesday. "We are looking at hundreds of millions in losses and rebuilding costs." Grenada's Carriacou and Petite Martinique islands suffered near-total devastation, leaving many homeless and vulnerable.

Mitchell stressed the importance of constructing storm-resistant buildings, highlighting that many wood houses are uninsured as severe weather becomes frequent, driven by fossil fuel-related climate change. Insurers arrive Wednesday, with government fiscal measures to follow next week.

St. Lucia faces nearly $2 million in damages affecting buildings, sea moss, and banana plantations, while Jamaica's agriculture sector reports over $6 million in losses. CARICOM chair Mohammed Ali expressed concerns about long-term crop losses and the increased reliance on costly agricultural imports.

Though responsible for minimal emissions, Caribbean nations are among the most climate-vulnerable, frequently urging wealthy, high-pollution nations to fulfill climate pledges and consider debt relief. Climate financing often returns billions to rich countries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024