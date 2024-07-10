Caribbean Reels from Record-Breaking Category 5 Storm

Leaders across the Caribbean are assessing the financial toll of the earliest Atlantic storm to intensify to Category 5, causing widespread destruction in Jamaica and the eastern Caribbean islands.

"This disaster will significantly impact Grenada's economy," Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell stated Tuesday. "We are looking at hundreds of millions in losses and rebuilding costs." Grenada's Carriacou and Petite Martinique islands suffered near-total devastation, leaving many homeless and vulnerable.

Mitchell stressed the importance of constructing storm-resistant buildings, highlighting that many wood houses are uninsured as severe weather becomes frequent, driven by fossil fuel-related climate change. Insurers arrive Wednesday, with government fiscal measures to follow next week.

St. Lucia faces nearly $2 million in damages affecting buildings, sea moss, and banana plantations, while Jamaica's agriculture sector reports over $6 million in losses. CARICOM chair Mohammed Ali expressed concerns about long-term crop losses and the increased reliance on costly agricultural imports.

Though responsible for minimal emissions, Caribbean nations are among the most climate-vulnerable, frequently urging wealthy, high-pollution nations to fulfill climate pledges and consider debt relief. Climate financing often returns billions to rich countries.

