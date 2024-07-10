Left Menu

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck Hingoli, Maharashtra, affecting nearby districts such as Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Washim. No casualties or property damage were reported. The epicenter was located in Rameshwar Tanda village of Kalamnuri taluka. Residents were advised to remove stones from rooftops.

Updated: 10-07-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning, with tremors felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Washim districts, according to officials.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported, officials confirmed.

The earthquake, which occurred at 7:14 am, had its epicenter at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli, an official from the Nanded district administration stated in a release.

The quake was felt across several parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in the Marathwada region) and Washim (in the Vidarbha region), officials said.

In response, the Nanded district administration advised residents to remove stones kept on tin rooftops for added weight, stated the release.

Earlier in March, the region experienced tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude, with the epicenter at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

